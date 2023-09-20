TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Truth or Consequences provided extra support to the town’s high school Wednesday after learning a student may have brought a gun to school. The school district said they were made aware last night that a student had made a threat toward Hot Springs High School.

The student was removed from campus. Police were also contacted to help in the investigation and give more support for students at the school. The district said they feel the threat was removed but increased law enforcement presence as a precaution.