LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash closed part of Bataan Memorial East Friday, police said. On Saturday, authorities reported they arrested someone as a part of their investigation.

Just before 4 p.m., officers with Las Cruces Police Department were called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Bataan Memorial East. The location was east of Mesa Grande Boulevard. They alleged the crash killed a 16-year-old boy, and the involved driver remained on the scene.

Police said they think the boy, who was an Organ Mountain High School student, was walking on the sidewalk when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police arrested Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez, 18, for involuntary manslaughter. He was taken to the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.

Las Cruces police think speeding may have contributed to the crash, but alcohol doesn’t seem like a factor at this point in time.

Following the crash, two other crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Officials said drivers were watching police activity and not paying attention to their driving when those crashes occurred.

Police are asking for witnesses to the Bataan Memorial East crash to call Traffic investigators at 575-528-4141.