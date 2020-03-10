High school mascots compete in friendly dance battle

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A little friendly competition between two high school mascots gets caught on camera over the weekend.

The Clayton Yellow Jackets faced off against the Texico Wolverines on Friday during the first round of the state basketball tournament.

It wasn’t just the buckets, their mascots also went head to head at half court for a dance battle. No word on who won but they ended their performance with a hug.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞