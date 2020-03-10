High school mascots compete in friendly dance battle

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A little friendly competition between two high school mascots gets caught on camera over the weekend.

The Clayton Yellow Jackets faced off against the Texico Wolverines on Friday during the first round of the state basketball tournament.

It wasn’t just the buckets, their mascots also went head to head at half court for a dance battle. No word on who won but they ended their performance with a hug.

