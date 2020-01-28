High school basketball team starts game off with kind gesture

1  of  2
New Mexico

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A kind gesture by a New Mexico basketball team was caught on camera over the weekend.

An Española mom, Melissa Montoya, captured the moment on video Saturday. Espanola Valley High basketball was visiting Moriarty for a match-up but before the game, they presented the parents of Pedro and Mateo Sandoval with flowers.

The teen brothers were killed earlier this month in a crash while headed to school. Española Valley Coach Gabe Martinez tells News 13 there are many things in life that are bigger than basketball, and this was one of them.

