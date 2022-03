NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The average price for a gallon of gas in New Mexico is $3.89. While drivers hate it, it’s great for New Mexico’s revenue.

Experts say the rise is partly because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prices are expected to keep increasing and there is usually a spike in prices during the summer months. This could be good news for the state. Oil and gas is the main source of income for New Mexico, but it’s still too soon to tell how much revenue the state could see.