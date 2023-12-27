SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has given millions in aid to people affected by last year’s fire. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as of December 21, 2023, there have been 2,753 claimants, 1,643 claims received, and $276 million given out.

Money began to be handed out back in August after the claims office released a new set of rules outlining and expanding compensation coverage. Those rules included getting rid of a 25% compensation cap on reforestation and revegetation costs and allowing people to get back the full value of things trees that were on their property.

So far, 880 payments have been made. Eight-hundred-and-thirty-one of those going to individuals or households for a total of $140,350,000. Twenty-five businesses received $108,050,000. Five nonprofits and five government recipients received $8,080,000 and $2,850,000, respectively.

More information is available on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office FEMA site.