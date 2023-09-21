NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Claims Office is partnering with the United States Small Business Administration to provide assistance in San Miguel and Mora Counties. They are coordinating to reimburse claimants and borrowers in both counties for SBA Disaster Loans as well as interest accrued on those loans. Borrowers must request compensation for loans and interest accrued between April 6, 2022, and the loan payoff dates.

There are two options for loan repayment:

Option One: The claims office can pay SBA directly. The Claims Office includes the interest accrued and borrowers will not have to calculate any additional accrued interest.

Option Two: The borrower can ask the Claims Office to pay them directly. This requires the borrower to pay off the loan, including interest, to the SBA. Interest will continue to accrue but the Claims Office will only be able to reimburse interest accrued from the date the loan was out until the date when the borrower receives money from the Claims Office.

For more information with SBA Disaster Assistance, visit this link, call 800-659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. People can call the Claims Office Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 505-995-7133 or email ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov.