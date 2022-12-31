NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two weeks and three public meetings remain to submit public comment about the Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act.
This new legislation provides aid for individuals and businesses who were impacted by the fire and subsequent floods.
Spanish and ASL interpretation will be available. More information is available here.