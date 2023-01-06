NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On January 9, FEMA will host the final public meeting as part of its 60-day public comment period to collect feedback on the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act. The act provides funding to compensate people impacted by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire and flooding.

The meeting will be held at the New Mexico Bank & Trust Community Room, 1 First National Place in Angel Fire, New Mexico. Registration for the meeting is not required. It will also begin with the introduction of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Regulations and a presentation about the regulations.

Comments can also be submitted at Federalregister.gov (docket number: FEMA-2022-0037). Public comment will run through January 13, 2023.

The Hermits Peak Fire started on April 6, 2022, with a test fire in the Las Dispensas area. According to a timeline, a burn boss determined that a test fire the morning of April 6 was successful. Crews then begin igniting the prescribed burn. However, four hours later the fire was declared a wildfire. Within a few weeks, the fire forced thousands to flee the area and burned more than 400 homes. The Calf Canyon Fire started on April 19. On April 23, officials announced that the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires had been combined.