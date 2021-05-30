Hell’s Angels, MKUltra mentioned in texts allegedly threatening Pres. Biden

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A nearly 70-year-old defunct government program is referenced – along with the Hell’s Angels and a Canadian computing company – in the texts from the phone of a Las Cruces man who faces federal charges for sending threatening communications over state lines. John Thornton, 39, was arrested earlier this week after the FBI received information in May 2021 that a user of a phone owned by Thornton sent threatening text messages to four different people.

According to a criminal complaint, the messages were sent to three people in Texas and one in Florida and indicate Thornton would “execute” people at D-Wave Systems, the Canadian computing company. “Then we are taking the Hells Angels to d-wave quantum computer company and shotgun execute every single one of them for running MK ULTRA,” stated one of the texts Thornton is accused of sending.

In the texts obtained by the FBI, multiple references to executing President Joe Biden for treason are made. Bernadette Sedillo, an assistant public defender representing Thornton, said Thursday that Thornton denies allegations made in the complaint by an FBI agent. “It is very early in the case, but once the facts bear out, they will show a completely different picture,” Sedillo told The Associated Press via email.