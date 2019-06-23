‘Hellfire Ride’ raises money for injured firefighters

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The community came together to support the two Roswell firefighters injured in a fireworks explosion. “Hellfire Ride” honored both Jeff Strobles and Hoby Bonham Saturday.

A firefighter escort led riders to stations throughout Roswell and ended at Alien Motor Speedway where a barbecue, live concert, and other activities followed.

Strobles and Bonham were critically injured in an explosion at Roswell’s airport on June 5 that happened as firefighters were boxing up fireworks for a Fourth of July celebration. Ten other firefighters were also treated for injuries after the explosion.

All proceeds from the event went toward the firefighters.

