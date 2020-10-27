Helicopter crashes in Grant County overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal officials are investigating a helicopter crash in Grant County. The Sheriff’s Office says it got word of the crash before midnight Monday near the Whiskey Creek Airport in Arenas Valley. That’s east of Silver City. Everyone on board was accounted for, though the pilot was injured and the helicopter was heavily damaged. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

