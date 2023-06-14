NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heinz is coming out with six new limited-edition sauce flavors. One of them is based on a New Mexico staple.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Murder charge dropped against suspect in Red River shooting
- Albuquerque: Elephant at Albuquerque BioPark tests positive for tuberculosis
- New Mexico: New Mexico State Police issues over 130 traffic tickets in two days near Clovis
- Community: How to celebrate National New Mexico Day on Wednesday
Heinz is releasing a new flavor in select restaurants once a month until the end of November. One of the flavors is called “Gotta Get Down the Hatch Chile Ranch.”
It’s described on their website as a spicy, smokey sauce enhanced with southwest chilies. You’ll have to check Heinz’s website to find out when and where the new sauce will be available.