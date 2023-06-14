NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heinz is coming out with six new limited-edition sauce flavors. One of them is based on a New Mexico staple.

Heinz is releasing a new flavor in select restaurants once a month until the end of November. One of the flavors is called “Gotta Get Down the Hatch Chile Ranch.”

It’s described on their website as a spicy, smokey sauce enhanced with southwest chilies. You’ll have to check Heinz’s website to find out when and where the new sauce will be available.