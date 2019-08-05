Heinrich calls for vote on election security bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Marin Heinrich is criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over protecting elections from foreign interference.

Last week, Senator McConnell blocked legislation that Heinrich says would’ve protected the elections. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the New Mexico lawmaker is now calling on a vote for the legislation.

Senator Heinrich told the Albuquerque Journal something should be done now, prior to the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, Sen. McConnell says the legislation is partisan saying the administration has already acted to secure future elections.