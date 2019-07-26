Heavy rains cause damage in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday night’s storms caused a lot of damage up in Santa Fe. Crews are still working to clean up and fix one of the biggest hazards left behind: holes right in the middle of the road. Crews are working to fill a three to four-foot deep hole. It’s one of a few problems caused by the heavy rains.

Storms rained down on Albuquerque last night and it was no different in the Capitol city.

“We had a major storm all over the city,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.

The Mayor said things especially got bad around nine p.m. that’s when someone alerted the City drivers were facing a big problem on one of their most traveled roads.

“A hole that had been dug for a sewer line improvement had collapsed and people were at risk of driving into this major, three feet hole in the middle of the recently paved Aguas Fria street,” said the Mayor.

Crews are still trying to fix the damage caused by heavy rains and will likely be out here for a while.

“It could’ve been a serious public risk,” said the Mayor. “People driving along don’t expect to see a gigantic trench that could’ve created serious damage, could’ve created serious injury.”

But it’s not the only place that suffered from the storms. People KRQE News 13 spoke with who live on the east side of Santa Fe near Cerro Gordo road said they got about eight inches of flooding last night, but the City was out there early this morning cleaning up the mess.

“This area gets washed out a lot with these storms,” said local Oswaldo Soveranes.

People said these roads were flooded with mud and debris, making it nearly impossible to drive through.

“Yesterday, it doesn’t look too completely different than it does now, but it did get the rainstorm last night and came back today and they did a great job cleaning it up,” said Soveranes.

The City said the contractor for that sewer line repair will foot the bill for the hole. That part of Aguas Fria was temporarily blocked off last night and a little bit this morning to fix that hole in the ground. Drivers can now go through that street but it might be slower than usual.

The Mayor said next time storms hit, he wants people to drive slow around town, just in case there is debris from the storms on the roads.