Heavy rainfall leads to sinkhole in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews continue to repair road damage in Belen following last week’s heavy rain. Officials have closed down the area of 10th Street and Ross Avenue for repair. They say the recent storms washed out the dirt under a manhole in the area, causing the sinkhole.

The road is expected to be closed for repairs all week. Crews will also check the stability of other manholes around the city.

