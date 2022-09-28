RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd.

The Rio Rancho Police Department has not released any details about the situation. They have said that the two scenes are related and the public is not danger.