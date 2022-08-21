RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains are causing flooding across the state, including in Ruidoso. City officials say heavy rain over the last 24 hours caused several road closures including Gavilan Canyon and Paradise Canyon Roads.

While the flooding has started to recede and those roads have reopened, officials are encouraging people to stay aware of where they are at. “Just make sure to pay attention to where you’re going, where you’re driving; if there’s water across the road, don’t cross it. You could get swept away,” said fire chief Joe Kasuboski with the Village of Ruidoso. “A small amount of water could sweep you down the roads.”

Officials say sandbags can be picked up at Fire Station 1 in Ruidoso or at Copper Ridge Fire Station.