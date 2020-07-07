Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has issued a heat stress advisory Tuesday. The alert goes into effect Tuesday and continues through the weekend as most of the state is expecting to reach 100-degree temperatures.

Temperatures will be heating up through the weekend with above-average temps in the 90s all week, and 100s for much of the state Friday through the weekend. Record high temperatures will also be possible in many parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

The NMDOH suggests outdoor recreation and activities should be avoided between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the high-temperature days. “While for many, warnings about leaving children and pets in hot cars may seem like common sense, these accidents happen, with a record number of children (53) dying in hot cars in the U.S. in 2018,” said Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel in a news release. “We’re all vulnerable to extreme heat at one point or another, so please do your best to seek out cool indoor places and stay well-hydrated even in these difficult times with COVID-19.”

Heat stress can cause symptoms like dizziness, nausea, cramping, and weakness and can progress to heat stroke and death, if left unchecked.

Health Risks with Extreme Heat Stress

Heat exhaustion can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Its main signs include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, as well as feeling tired, weak and/or dizzy.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness and happens when the body loses its ability to sweat. Dehydration and over exposure to the sun can cause heat stroke. The main sign of heat stroke is an elevated body temperature greater than 104 degrees and changes in mental status ranging from personality changes to confusion.

Who is at Risk?

Anyone can be affected by heat stress. People at highest risk are the elderly, the very young, and people with existing chronic diseases such as heart disease, and people without access to air conditioning, according to the New Mexico Environmental Public Health tracking.

Health Tips

The Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that people take the following steps to prevent heat-related illnesses during hot weather: