LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) has announced new additions to its line of licensed products. They’ll now be featuring more offerings featuring pistachios.

The items will be part of a line called “Pete’s Provisions” and are born out of a collaboration between Heart of the Desert Pistachios & Wines and NMSU Athletics. The New Mexico company grows its pistachios at Eagle Ranch PIstachio Groves in Alamogordo, which features 13,000 trees.

Flavors of the nuts include garlic & green chile and salted & roasted. Other products include milk chocolate pistachio toffee, pistachio cranberry biscotti, green chile pistachio brittle, and green chile pistachio caramel popcorn.

The products will be available at the Heart of the Desert locations at the NM Farm & Ranch Museum and in Mesilla Plaza, as well as the main location in Alamogordo. The products are also available online.