NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man is accused of murdering four people and leaving their bodies in a vehicle at the Sunport. He will be back in a New Mexico courtroom after pleading guilty to another murder in New Jersey.

Sean Lannon is accused of murdering his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, Jesten Mata, Matthew Miller in Grants, and Randall Apostalon in Albuquerque.

He alleged his ex-wife and Mata were having an affair, and that’s why he killed them.

Lannon reportedly claimed that Miller was in a sexually explicit photo with one of his kids, but Grants Police said back in 2021, there was no evidence that Miller was molesting any of Lannon’s kids.

Documents said Lannon stated he killed Apostalon because he wanted more money to help move containers that were later found to be holding bodies.

He is said to have dismembered the bodies and left all four victims in a vehicle at the Sunport.

He fled out of state but was eventually arrested and pled guilty last year to murdering a 66-year-old man in New Jersey and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Lannon is set for an arraignment hearing Monday in Cibola County for the three of the murders.