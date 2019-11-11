Hearing requested regarding decision to drop charges of NM sheriff

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is asking a judge to reconsider his decision in the embezzlement case for a former New Mexico sheriff.

Heath White is accused of stealing more than $20,000 in equipment while he was Torrance County Sheriff and keeping county property stored at his home in Edgewood.

Last month, District Court Judge Charles Brown dropped White’s charges, ruling there’s no probable cause in the case, and claiming the search warrants served were invalid. In the motion filed this month, the Attorney General’s office is requesting a hearing or that the courts issue an order giving more specifics about the decision to suppress evidence.