ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees took up picket signs Thursday morning. The group was protesting what they say is an unfair work environment.

According to the union, nurses and patient care techs are given assignments that are “dangerous and unmanageable.” They also say workers are expected to come to work sick, potentially putting patients at risk.

UNM Health Systems gave the following statement:

“We have implemented a variety of initiatives to try to maintain our workforce through this process, including a decrease in pay for UNM Hospital leadership. Our FY 24 budget does not include any pay decrease for frontline staff, but we are not able to include pay increases, given our current financial situation.”