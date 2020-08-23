Health and environmental departments issue an air quality alert for the upper and middle Rio Grande Valley

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and New Mexico Environment Department announced an air quality alert for Sandoval, Bernalillo, Rio Arriba, Los Alamos, and Santa Fe counties due to smoke from the Medio Fire, located two miles east/southeast of Nambe Reservoir and 5 miles north/northwest of the Santa Fe Ski Basin.

The fire spans 2,300 acres and growing and is only 5% contained. Communities impacted by the smoke include Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Española, Bernalillo, the Albuquerque Metro area, Nambe, Pojoaque, and Tesuque Pueblos and surrounding communities. The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Sunday through 11:00 a.m. Monday.

It is recommended all residents, especially those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease or lung cancer, heart disease, adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women take precautions to limit exposure to smoke.