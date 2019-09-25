Health agency: Alcohol-related deaths increase in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – State health officials say alcohol-related deaths are up in New Mexico.

The Department of Health said 1,544 New Mexicans died from alcohol-related causes in 2018, up 6% from 1,461 in 2017.

The department says New Mexico has had the highest alcohol-related death rate of any U.S. state in recent decades.

Alcohol-related causes include alcohol poisoning as well as chronic liver diseases and some deaths from causes such as fall injuries and suicide.

Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel says the number of alcohol-related deaths and the increase in those deaths represent a tragedy.

