Health administrator named to New Mexico Ethics Commission

A Carlsbad health administrator will join the state’s ethics commission.

Republican House Minority Leader James Townsend is naming Judy Villanueva to the seven member commission. Villanueva oversees healthcare administration in southern New Mexico and previously worked at Texas Tech and El Paso Community College.

The creation of the commission was approved in 2018 through a statewide ballot to oversee public officials’ conduct, political candidates, government contractors and lobbyists. The commission will begin accepting requests advisory opinions before fall elections of next year.