NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With triple-digit temperatures in the forecast across New Mexico, there are a handful of areas to visit in the state for a break from the heat. KRQE News 13 used data from the National Weather Service to find where the coolest places are for July 24-28 in 2023.

Where cool weather is present in New Mexico:

Bluff Springs in Cloudcroft, New Mexico (KRQE)

Cloudcroft

Temperature high: 80 °F

Temperature low: 53 °F

Cloudcroft sits at an elevation of 8,799 feet and has shops, restaurants, hiking, biking and more. The village sits in the Sacramento Mountains east of Alamogordo.

(Angel Fire Resort | KRQE File)

Angel Fire

Temperature high: 84 °F

Temperature low: 46 °F

The Village of Angel Fire has an elevation of 8,382 feet and offers a wide range of activities such as golfing, ziplining, biking, hiking and dining at the Angel Fire Resort. Angel Fire is located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the Southern Rockies.

Village of Taos Ski Valley (Credit: Village of Taos Ski Valley)

Taos Ski Valley

Temperature high: 84 °F

Temperature low: 49 °F

Taos Ski Valley has a base elevation of 9,207 feet and a peak elevation of 11,819 feet. Summer activities include hiking, biking, rock climbing, llama trekking, fishing, rafting and more. The village is located almost halfway between Albuquerque, New Mexico and Colorado Springs, Colorado

Village of Eagle Nest. (Credit: Village of Eagle Nest via Facebook)

Eagle Nest

Temperature high: 86 °F

Temperature low: 43 °F

Eagle Nest is located at an elevation of just over 8,200 and offers camping, backpacking hiking, gold exploration, fishing, and more. It is located in the Sangre de Cristo mountains near the New Mexico and Colorado border.

Pond in Red River, New Mexico. (Credit: Visit Red River via Facebook)

Red River

Temperature high: 86 °F

Temperature low: 46 °F

Red River has an elevation of 8,750 feet and offers horseback riding, summer mountain tubing, fishing, off-roading and more. Red River is located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in North Central New Mexico.