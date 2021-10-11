Head-on crash south of Farmington kills 2

New Mexico News

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have identified two people from Arizona who died in a car crash on the Navajo reservation south of Farmington. Michael McCraren, 50, of Tucson and Hannah Cornelson, 28, of Surprise were killed in the head-on crash on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Authorities say an unidentified 27-year-old man from Surprise was driving a Maserati sports car on Navajo Route 5 when the car drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a 2021 Volvo SUV. The driver of the Volvo, McCraren, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Volvo, an unidentified 48-year-old from Tucson, reportedly sustained unknown injuries and was transported to an area hospital in Farmington before being transported by air to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque.

Police state Cornelson was the passenger in the Maserati and later died at a Farmington hospital. The driver of the Maserati sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a hospital in Farmington.

NMSP report that alcohol doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor in the crash which remains under investigation. Police say based on the outcome of the crash investigation, charges may be pending for the driver of the Maserati.

