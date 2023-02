NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are investigating a crash. They announced the crash on Saturday evening.

According to NMSP, there was a fatal crash on US 54 milepost 98. The crash was a head-on collision and happened between Tularosa and Carrizozo.

Police called the incident a “double fatal” crash, which indicates two people have died. However, no other information was released.