Head-on crash kills 1 in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash that took place west of Jal, New Mexico on Saturday, January 25. NMSP report the crash took place around 4:23 p.m.

NMSP says 24-year-old Kevin Martinez of Laredo, Texas was driving a 2017 Ford pickup truck south on Orla Road when it crossed the centerline of oncoming traffic in the northbound lane. The truck collided head-on with a 2019 International Commercial Motor Vehicle.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Investigator. The driver of the CMV sustained unknown injuries in the crash and was transported to a Texas hospital.

NMSP reports alcohol doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts do appear to have been utilized correctly. Police say the driver of the CMV is not facing charges and will not be identified.