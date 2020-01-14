Live Now
Head-on collision in Santa Fe County kills 2 teenage brothers

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies with Santa Fe County’s Sheriff’s Office are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed two teenage brothers on Tuesday.

Around 6 a.m. deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that took place on State Road 41 south of Dinkle Road in Santa Fe County. Authorities say a sedan driven by a 16-year-old was traveling south on State Road 41 with his 14-year-old brother when the vehicle crashed head-on into a pickup truck.

Both teenagers died in the crash. Investigators report that the teen brothers were traveling to school activities in Moriarty.

The 59-year-old driver of the pickup truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies report that State Road 41 remains closed Tuesday afternoon as investigators continue the investigation.

The identities of the two teens remain unknown at this time.

