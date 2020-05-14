HBO series ‘We’re Here’ sheds light on LGBTQ in Native community

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) -New Mexicans from the Navajo Nation will appear on a new HBO makeover series airing on Thursday night.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Shiprock along with Farmington will appear as the backdrop on the latest episode of “We’re Here”. The show follows a trio of drag queens who travel the county hoping to help people see their drag potential while putting on a show.

Thursday night’s episode features an indigenus photographer and a public defender from New Mexico who are part of the LGBTQ community. The episode will also shed light on the project The Sacred Movement.

