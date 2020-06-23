News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
Live Now
Fauci, health officials testify on coronavirus crisis

Hazardous smoke conditions in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hazardous smoke conditions are still visible in parts of New Mexico as wildfires continue to burn. A map from Wildfire Today on Monday, June 22 shows a trajectory of smoke from wildfires in New Mexico, Arizona, and western Texas.

Currently, there are three active wildfires in southern New Mexico. The National Interagency Fire Center is reporting seven fires in Arizona and two in Colorado.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss