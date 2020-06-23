Hazardous smoke conditions in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico's 2020 Special Session is over. Lawmakers gathered to fix the budget that was hit hard by the pandemic and dropping oil revenues, but they also passed bills that address COVID-19 and police brutality. For the first time, lawmakers held a legislative session during a global pandemic. Their biggest task was fixing the budget, but it's a fix they caution, is just temporary.

"It works now, but come January we've got to build a budget for FY 2022 and that's the one that is really scary because then all of a sudden, we'll have some reserves money but whether its federal monies to be determined and so if we're significantly short," said Sen. Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe). "I heard a billion dollars short. How do you come up with that money and how do you do that?"