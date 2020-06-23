Hazardous smoke conditions in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hazardous smoke conditions are still visible in parts of New Mexico as wildfires continue to burn. A map from Wildfire Today on Monday, June 22 shows a trajectory of smoke from wildfires in New Mexico, Arizona, and western Texas.
Currently, there are three active wildfires in southern New Mexico. The National Interagency Fire Center is reporting seven fires in Arizona and two in Colorado.
Related Coverage:
- Tadpole Fire at 10,276 acres in Gila National Forest, 40% contained
- Vics Peak Fire at 7,023 acres, 0% contained
- Sand Creek fire near Pagosa Springs burns 65 acres, 0% containment