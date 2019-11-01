Haven House provides emergency shelter, counseling, life skills to victims of domestic violence

For 25 years, Haven House has provided services that meet the physical and emotional needs of domestic violence victims. They continue to do this on a daily basis providing help through the process of holding the accused accountable.

Located in Sandoval County, Haven House is the only domestic violence shelter serving the rural areas of the county in addition to Rio Rancho. The shelter offers a calm, safe environment for victims to learn to heal.

Haven House has been chosen by the Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce as Best Nonprofit of 2019 and Best Humanitarian for 2019 by Rio Rancho the Magazine.

Haven House provides emergency shelter, counseling, case management, legal advocacy, and life skills classes to victims of domestic violence.