ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A hate crime enhancement has been added to the charges Ryan Martinez is facing. Martinez is charged for shooting Jacob Johns at an Oñate statue protest in Espanola in September.

Thursday, Martinez was formally charged with attempted first degree murder with a firearm enhancement, along with the hate crime enhancement. The charges also include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm enhancement and reckless driving.

Martinez pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer told KRQE News 13 that Martinez does have a legal conceal carry permit. A trial date has been set for May 13.