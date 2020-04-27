New Mexico man arrested on murder charges in Hatch

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been arrested for murder.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an address of Canal Road in Hatch Saturday night. they found a 35-year-old with stab wounds. He later died.

Salvador Gonzales, 35, was arrested on scene for murder and tampering with evidence. Deputies say the murder was domestic-related.

