New Mexico man arrested on murder charges in Hatch

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been arrested for murder.
The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an address of Canal Road in Hatch Saturday night. they found a 35-year-old with stab wounds. He later died.
Salvador Gonzales, 35, was arrested on scene for murder and tampering with evidence. Deputies say the murder was domestic-related.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites