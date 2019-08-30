Hatch Chile Festival to kick off with special fly-in

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors are heading to Hatch this weekend for the annual Chile Festival, and some of them will be making a grand entrance.

Around a dozen local pilots are participating in a fly-in Saturday to kick-off the festival. Pilots will also hang out to answer questions and show off their aircraft.

Organizers say they hope to get more people interested in aviation, whether that means learning more about the state’s 53 public airports or learning to fly themselves.

Planes will start flying in around 8 a.m. with landings and take-offs throughout the day. The festival runs through Sunday.