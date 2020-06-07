Has Forrest Fenn’s treasure been found?

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a blog post allegedly by Forrest Fenn himself, his infamous treasure has been found.

The post showed up on a blog dedicated to Fenn’s writings and information on the treasure hunt Saturday evening. Since then, news of the potential finding has spread over the internet.

News 13 is waiting on any official confirmation on the validity of these claims and will provide updates as they become available.

