Has Forrest Fenn’s treasure been found?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a blog post allegedly by Forrest Fenn himself, his infamous treasure has been found.

The post showed up on a blog dedicated to Fenn’s writings and information on the treasure hunt Saturday evening. Since then, news of the potential finding has spread over the internet.

my Forrest Fenn Facebook groups are exploding with reports that the treasure — rumored to be worth millions — has been found. I can't confirm, but if true this will be HUGE news — Julia Glum (@SuperJulia) June 7, 2020

News 13 is waiting on any official confirmation on the validity of these claims and will provide updates as they become available.

