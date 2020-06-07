Has Forrest Fenn’s treasure been found?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a blog post allegedly by Forrest Fenn himself, his infamous treasure has been found.
The post showed up on a blog dedicated to Fenn’s writings and information on the treasure hunt Saturday evening. Since then, news of the potential finding has spread over the internet.
News 13 is waiting on any official confirmation on the validity of these claims and will provide updates as they become available.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites