Harsh weather conditions, lack of food reason for songbird deaths

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers say starvation and unexpected weather are to blame for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of songbirds in New Mexico.

Ecologists say it started in late August when a large number of birds were found dead at the White Sands Missile Range. Within the next month, hundreds of thousands of dead birds were found across the state.

A study by the U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center found all the birds were emaciated and an unusual winter storm exacerbated conditions.

