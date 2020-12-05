Harsh weather conditions, lack of food reason for songbird deaths

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers say starvation and unexpected weather are to blame for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of songbirds in New Mexico.
Ecologists say it started in late August when a large number of birds were found dead at the White Sands Missile Range. Within the next month, hundreds of thousands of dead birds were found across the state.
A study by the U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center found all the birds were emaciated and an unusual winter storm exacerbated conditions.
- Cartels flood border with synthetic drugs, exacerbating addiction and homicide rates
- Lawmakers push bill to allow further private and public donations for border crossings
- Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump threaten to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square ads
- Latest COVID relief framework includes billions of dollars for high-speed broadband
- Reed: Trump’s NDAA veto threat is harmful to the troops