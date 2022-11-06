RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A hot air balloon made a hard landing in Rio Rancho Sunday morning. It went down just before 8 a.m.

The landing took place near Southern and Rainbow. When it landed, the envelope hit nearby power lines, causing them to arc and knocking power out in that area.

No one was reported injured, but the road was closed for about an hour to clear the scene. KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information but did not hear back.