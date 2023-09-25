NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 17th annual New Mexico Jazz Fest is in full swing.
Every day, traveling jazz musicians from across the country will be performing at various locations around New Mexico.
Sunday night, it was a celebration of all things blues, and the event was held for free at Civic Plaza.
Jazz Fest will continue throughout the rest of the month. Tickets are available for purchase.
To find out more information about pricing and performances, click here.