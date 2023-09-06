NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s nothing quite like getting the gang together and going out to a haunted house or event. The season is upon us and New Mexico is officially celebrating spooky season. Here’s a list of haunted houses and other events happening in the Land of Enchantment. This list will be updated as new events are announced.

Haunted Houses

Since 2011, The Cunningham Haunt House has been keeping things scary in Farmington on Halloween. This year, the free haunted attraction will be available on Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 2308 E. 14th.

The haunt includes trick or treating for kids, a 3,000 sq. ft. haunted maze, and a haunted display.

The OG of Corrales, McCall’s Pumpkin Patch, is back for 2023 with its Haunted Farm haunts. Their haunted barn and corn maze will be open this year on Fridays and Saturdays from the last weekend of September to the weekend of October 27.

McCall’s Haunted Farm will be open from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. For the opening weekend, either day will cost $27.99 for both haunts. For the rest of the season, Fridays will cost $32.99 and Saturdays will cost $37.99. A limited number of tickets will be available each night and tickets will only be available for purchase online.

Haunted Events

The ABQ Bruja Fest will be happening on October 13 and 14 at the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at EXPO New Mexico. This event will offer an opportunity for those wanting to explore the spiritual world to connect with like-minded people. Classes and presentations will be given on palmistry, meditation, and yoga. Ticket information is available online.

New Mexico Entertainment Magazine hosts this combination festival and costume parade. The festivities happen on Saturday, October 28, at Morningside Park at 300 Aliso Dr. in Albuquerque. The festival begins at 4:00 p.m. with face painting, local performers, and trick-or-treat opportunities. Around 5:45 p.m., there will be a costume parade that will head east on Silver Ave. to Washington St. Ghouls wanting to be a part of the parade can register online.

See something from around the state that should be added to this list? Email us with the info!