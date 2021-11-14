Half a million PNM customers impacted by potential acquisition

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Service of New Mexico plans to move ahead with its request to merge with an out-of-state company. Connecticut-based Avangrid wants to acquire PNM.

The $4.3 billion deal would impact 530,000 PNM customers. PNM says after discussion they, along with Avangrid, have agreed to all conditions outlined by the hearing examiner. They will delay proposing a rate increase for customers until December of next year. That’s six months later than they previously proposed.

They also promise an additional $10 million in economic development and a total of $300 million in economic impact. They will now seek approval of the merger from the public regulation commission.