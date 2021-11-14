Half a million PNM customers impacted by potential acquisition

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Service of New Mexico plans to move ahead with its request to merge with an out-of-state company. Connecticut-based Avangrid wants to acquire PNM.

Story Continues Below

The $4.3 billion deal would impact 530,000 PNM customers. PNM says after discussion they, along with Avangrid, have agreed to all conditions outlined by the hearing examiner. They will delay proposing a rate increase for customers until December of next year. That’s six months later than they previously proposed.

They also promise an additional $10 million in economic development and a total of $300 million in economic impact. They will now seek approval of the merger from the public regulation commission.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES