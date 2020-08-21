Hagerman family loses home after fire

HAGERMAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A family of five lost everything in a house fire this week. Now the very small community of Hagerman has come together to help.

“It’s always devastating, you always think it’s not going to happen to you or your family,” said Jamie Lopez, whose sister’s house burned down.

On Tuesday afternoon, the family was getting into their car to head to Roswell to run some errands when they noticed the hay bales in the barn right next to their trailer had caught fire. The fire quickly started moving to cars and then jumped to their home.

“After everything happened, I mean immediately everyone showed up and there’s been people bringing clothes and bringing food; the community has been awesome,” said Jamie.

Their home was destroyed in a matter of minutes but it’s what happened next, that took them by surprise. The small community immediately jumped in to start helping. They had people from Roswell to Artesia reach out and offer help like donations and support. Neighbors decided to hold garage sales and classes in the park to raise money and items to give to the family.

The family says even though they lost everything they are just grateful to all still be together and with the support they have been getting they will be back on their feet soon.

“But at the end of the day, it’s their lives. My niece and my nephew that, that’s what’s important. That’s what matters and seeing everybody offer everything gives us hope and to see that they’ll be able to start over soon,” Jamie said.

They do have a place to stay and everyone is helping to make sure the oldest child doesn’t miss any school, since they are distance learning. There’s a fundraiser for the family Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Hagerman Fire department. They’re asking for boys’ clothes for five to a nine-year-old and a two-year-old baby girl.

