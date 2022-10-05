H.O.P.E Solutions is a team of local, licensed Health insurance agents with a focus on educating our community on their healthcare options, guile guiding them through the enrollment process. Specializing in medicare, they are here to help and guide people through enrollment and make sure you have the plan you need.

H.O.P.E Solutions also has different business partners and connections that can help the community. They want to be an outlet for those who are not aware that these businesses are out there to help. Some of those partners are Hispano Chamber, Presbyterian, Oaks Trees, and Cano health, just to name a few.

H.O.P.E Solutions is having an event this weekend called Veteran and Community Resource Extravaganza Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Veteran Memorial Park, 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87108. There will be live music, food trucks community resources, give away, military agencies, veteran groups, and much more.