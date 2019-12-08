Gunman, victim die in Tucumcari shooting

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night at a Tucumcari Pizza Hut.

According to police, Jimmy Chavez was confronted by 23-year-old Flip Anaya inside the Pizza Hut and they began to argue. Once outside, Anaya took out a gun and allegedly shot Chavez. When police arrived, Anaya shot himself in the head. Anaya was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas.

Chavez was pronounced dead on scene by a medical investigator. Anaya died from his injuries the evening of December 7.

