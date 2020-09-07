Gun buyback event set for Saturday in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be another gun buyback event in Santa Fe. New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence has partnered with Santa Fe Police for an event on September 12. People will receive gift cards in exchange for guns. The organization’s goal is to reduce injury and death from firearms. The group will also be providing gun locks to gun owners at no cost. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MEDIA RELEASE— Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) August 28, 2020
Buyback Event Offers Safe Surrender of Unwanted Guns
The City of Santa Fe & @santafepolice are partnering with @NMPGVnow for the 2020 Gun Buyback Event on Saturday September 12, 2020, (10:00 am until 2:00 pm). #StaySafeSantaFe #ProtectAndServe @SantaFeGov pic.twitter.com/2Sguf2khWY
