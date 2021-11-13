Gun buyback event held in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Santa Fe locals got a sweet deal for turning in their guns. Saturday morning, Santa Fe police and the city teamed up for the 2021 Gun Buyback event at the municipal court.

Guns had to be in working condition and unloaded to be eligible. Gift cards ranging from $100 to $250 were awarded for each gun, depending on its type.

Santa Fe officials partnered with the nonprofit, new Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, which partners with schools and departments to promote gun safety in the state.