Guatemalan national facing human smuggling charges following fatal crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman accused of working for a human smuggling ring is facing federal charges after federal investigators say the operation turned deadly. Investigators say Lidia Marcos-Tomas was driving twelve undocumented migrants from Albuquerque to Mesa, Arizona when she got into a crash near Gallup last month. One woman in the car was killed.

Investigators say it turns out Marcos-Tomas was also not supposed to be in the U.S. Border Patrol records show the Guatemalan national took off her GPS monitor while her immigration case was pending in 2018 and disappeared. According to court documents, Marcos-Tomas told investigators her bosses are from Mexico and this is the third time she has smuggled a group of immigrants.

