Guardians of the Good assists struggling individuals who continue to help others

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) -Police chiefs, fire chiefs, and the sheriff in San Juan County have formed a partnership to participate in Guardians of the Good, a fund that gives back to those in the community who are struggling, but still choose to help others in need. The Guardians of the Good team is now asking for help identifying individuals who are going through tough times but continue to help others in the community.

Nominations for Guardians of the Good are open until Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. You can also make contributions to the Guardians of the Good Fund via check by making donations out to San Juan Safe Communities Initiative memo to Guardians of the Good.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to 100 W Broadway Farmington, N.M. 87401. For more information, visit fpdnm.org.

